Mumbai: Actor Ayushmann Khurrana has struck gold with his angel investment in The Man Company, a premium men’s grooming brand. Khurrana’s investment has yielded an impressive 400% return as Emami Ltd. acquires the brand at a valuation of ₹400 crore.

Ayushmann, who invested in The Man Company in 2018, has been actively involved in the brand’s growth, not just as an investor but also as a brand ambassador. His belief in the company’s vision and his active participation in campaigns and product innovation have significantly contributed to its success.

Expressing his excitement, Ayushmann said, “I always believed in The Man Company’s vision from the start. Being an integral part of this journey has been incredibly gratifying and insightful.”

The acquisition by Emami Ltd. marks a significant milestone for The Man Company, further solidifying its position in the fast-growing men’s grooming market.