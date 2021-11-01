Ayushmann Khurrana, Rakul Preet’s ‘Doctor G’ To Release On June 17 Next Year

Mumbai: Bollywood actors Ayushmann Khurrana and Rakul Preet Singh’s upcoming film Doctor G is all set to hit theatres on June 17, 2022.

The actor took to his social media handle to share the news. He wrote: “Get ready to book your appointment in cinemas on 17th June 2022 as @rakulpreet @shefalishahofficial and I come together for #DoctorG.”

Talking about the film, in the movie Ayushmann playing the role of a gynecologist for the first time onscreen and marks the directorial debut of Anubhuti Kashyap. She has co-written the film with Sumit Saxena, Vishal Wagh, and Saurabh Bharat. While Junglee Pictures has produced the film.

Anubhuti is the sister of filmmakers Abhinav Kashyap and Anurag Kashyap. She earlier worked as an assistant director in several films.