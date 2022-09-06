Ayushmann Khurrana Defends Arshdeep Singh: Says ‘For God’s Sake, Stop Trolling Him’

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana defended fast bowler Arshdeep Singh, who is being trolled for dropping an important catch in the Asia Cup on Sunday.

The actor took to his Instagram handle and requested people to look at the positive aspects after the Pakistan cricket team defeated India in the Asia Cup on Sunday.

Sharing it, Ayushmann wrote, “It’s been almost 24 hours but can’t get over last night’s nerves. There’s always heartbreak when India loses a match. But let’s look at the silver lining. Kohli is in form now!”

“SKY is looking good. Also, our openers Let’s not be fickle and fair weather. We should support our team even when they lose a close one. And for God’s sake, stop trolling Arshdeep. He’s a great prospect. Expecting fireworks in the rest of the tournament. Praying for the next clash,” he further added to the post.

In the video shared on Instagram Reels, Ayushmann and his team are seen celebrating with the national flag. Actors Manjot Singh and Abhishek Banerjee are also seen with him.

For unversed, On Sunday, at the Dubai International Stadium, Arshdeep Singh dropped Asif Ali’s catch in the 18th over.