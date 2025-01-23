FICCI Frames, India’s premier global media, and entertainment convention, is gearing up to celebrate its 25th anniversary this year and Bollywood star Mr Ayushmann Khurrana has been announced as the brand ambassador of FICCI Frames.

The theme of this year is ‘RISE: Redefining Innovation, Sustainability, and Excellence’ which underscores the transformative impact of FICCI FRAMES in shaping narratives, fostering creativity, and driving the evolution of the Media & Entertainment industry.

As FICCI Frames has evolved into an essential platform for collaboration, Mr Khurrana’s involvement as a brand ambassador further underscores the importance of the event in uniting industry leaders and creative talents alike.

Held annually in Mumbai, the event brings together influential personalities, creative professionals, and policymakers from around the world to discuss emerging trends, innovative technologies, and key challenges in the entertainment landscape. The event includes various formats such as keynote addresses, B2B meetings, masterclasses, policy roundtables, Best Animated FRAMES Awards (BAF), global content market, exhibitions, and vibrant cultural evenings.

Notable global figures have graced the FICCI Frames in the past, including Hollywood stars like Hugh Jackman, acclaimed actor and humanitarian; James Murdoch, CEO of 21st Century Fox; Charles H. Rivkin, Chairman of the Motion Picture Association of America (MPAA); and Gary Knell, Chairman of National Geographic Partners. Other luminaries include former Federal Communications Commission Commissioner Ajit Pai, Jim Egan, CEO of BBC Global News, and JB Perrette, President of Discovery Networks International, among many others.

FICCI Frames has also witnessed influential addresses by Mukesh Ambani, Chairman and Managing Director of Reliance Industries; Azim Premji, Chairman of Wipro Limited; as well as beloved Bollywood stars such as Shahrukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Madhuri Dixit Nene, and Amitabh Bachchan.

Mr Kevin Vaz, Chair, of FICCI Media and Entertainment Committee & CEO, Entertainment, Jiostar said, “The silver jubilee edition of FICCI FRAMES is a celebration of 25 years of excellence and a tribute to the legacy we have built in shaping India’s Media & Entertainment industry. Ayushmann Khurrana, with his incredible journey of creativity, innovation, and connection with audiences, represents the very ethos of FICCI FRAMES. His association will elevate this milestone event and inspire future generations of storytellers and creators.”

Speaking of his association with FICCI Frames, Mr Ayushmann Khurrana said, “It is a huge honour for me to be announced as the first Brand Ambassador for FICCI Frames in its silver jubilee year. As someone who arrived in Mumbai from Chandigarh with nothing but dreams in my eyes, I could never have imagined this incredible journey, one where my work has not only touched lives but also become a part of India’s rich pop culture tapestry. In my new role, I am committed to working closely with the exceptional FICCI team to champion disruption, celebrate innovation, and highlight the excellence our industry consistently delivers.”

FICCI Frames has a rich history of leadership as it was formerly chaired by Legendary Yash Chopra and co-chaired by Karan Johar. Currently led by Kevin Vaz (CEO, Broadcast Entertainment, Viacom 18, with co-chaired by Sandhya Devanathan (VP and MD Meta India) and Arjun Nohwar (GM, South Asia, Warner Bros. Discovery) as part of the FICCI Media & Entertainment Committee.

The 25th edition of FICCI Frames promises to be a grand affair, with a renewed focus on new-age technologies such as artificial intelligence, digital content creation, virtual reality, and the metaverse, alongside traditional media and entertainment.

With Ayushmann Khurrana as the brand ambassador for this landmark occasion, the 25th anniversary promises to be a blend of star power, industry innovation, and global relevance.