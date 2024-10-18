Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government is going to implement the much-awaited Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY) in the state by the end of the financial year, informed State Health Minister Mukesh Mahaling on Friday.

About 3.5 crore people are expected to benefit from the integration of the central government’s flagship health insurance scheme, Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY), with the state’s Gopabandhu Jan Arogya Yojana (G-JAY).

The minister announced that a single card will be issued to all beneficiaries.

Regarding the timeline for the rollout of the integrated scheme, the minister expressed optimism about its implementation by the end of the current fiscal year.

In response to whether the total beneficiary count for the integrated scheme includes those already covered by the state-run insurance, the minister indicated that a comprehensive beneficiary database is being compiled. He noted that a definitive assessment will be possible after the e-KYC verification of ration cards is completed in the state.

Reports suggest that under the integrated scheme, male beneficiaries will be eligible for health insurance coverage of up to Rs 5 lakh, while female beneficiaries will have coverage up to Rs 10 lakh. Additionally, the scheme includes special provisions for senior citizens over the age of 70.

The minister also stated that 27,000 hospitals are expected to be empanelled under the integrated scheme, a significant increase from the 900 hospitals previously empanelled under the state-run health scheme.

