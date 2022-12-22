Ayurvedic Herbs To Cut Your Belly Fat

New Delhi: It seems simple enough to lose weight, you should eat fewer calories than you burn. Yet many people mistakenly think that they need to cut out entire food groups, deprive themselves of their favourite foods or overhaul their entire diet to shed unwanted pounds.

Shatavari

The expert recommends using Shatavari powder in the morning with warm water or milk.

Methi (Fenugreek)

It is regarded as a weight-loss herb. Make a coarse paste of fenugreek seeds by grinding a spoonful of seeds in a mixer. When finished, stir with a teaspoon of honey and serve.

Green Tea

Boil 5-6 basil leaves in a pan, then add cinnamon powder and steep for 2-3 minutes. Drink after straining. The presence of EGCC in green tea aids in the activation of the body’s fat-burning process.

Ginger

Ginger enhances metabolism and the fat-burning process. Boil water with a chopped piece of ginger for 10-15 minutes, strain, and drink.