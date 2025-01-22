Ayodhya is immersed in the colour of spiritualism and joy to mark a year of Ram Lalla’s Pran Pratistha ceremony held on January 22 last year.

The occasion was celebrated by Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra as ‘Pratishtha Dwadashi” on January 11, based on the Hindu calendar.

The consecration ceremony took place exactly a year ago, on January 22, 2024, in the presence and lead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Devotees on Wednesday were seen thronging the doors of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple on the occasion of the Pran-Pratishtha anniversary.

Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra marked the anniversary celebration of Pran Pratishtha with Pratishtha Dwadashi Mahotsav, which was held from January 11 to 13.

To mark Pratishtha Dwadashi on January 11, priests at Ram Mandir performed Agnihotra at Yajna Mandap, which is inside the temple’s premises. The ceremony also included six lakh recitations of the Shri Ram Mantra and recitations of Ram Raksha Stotra and Hanuman Chalisa.

In another program, cultural and spiritual songs were performed on the occasion. Shri Ram Rag Seva included the singing of bhajans, ragas, and kirtans in Lord Ram’s praise.

The event also included the recitation of Shri Ram Stuti Shlok, a verse from Goswami Tulsidas’s Vinaya Patrika. Other programs at Ayodhya Ram Temple on the occasion included musical recitation of the Ramcharitmanas.

Cultural programs, including dance and song performances, were also held. Shri Ram Prasad was distributed among devotees throughout the day. The Pratishtha Dwadashi Mahotsav began on January 11 and concluded on January 13.