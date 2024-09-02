A senior Army officer stated, “With the new airport in Ayodhya, the existing range falls under the flight path of aircraft, making it unsafe for continued use. In such instances, we look for other locations to conduct our firing drills.”

“It is well known that the Army requires field firing ranges to test heavy weaponry, including tanks and Infantry Combat Vehicles (ICVs). While we utilize the available ranges, the nation’s development remains a priority,” added the source.

It has been reported that the Indian Army is nearing the final stages of securing a field firing range in one of the northeastern states adjacent to China, following the unsuitability of a range in Uttar Pradesh due to the new airport.

“We are in the process of acquiring several field firing ranges in the forward areas, including one in the eastern frontier states. We are close to finalizing this acquisition, which is vital for our operations,” the source explained.

Field firing ranges play a vital role in training new Army personnel and preparing them for combat.

The ‘Majha Jamthara’ village, previously an uninhabited area designated as an Army Training buffer zone, became the centre of controversy when it was de-notified in May this year. Located adjacent to the Ayodhya Army Cantonment and near the renowned Dogra Regimental Centre, the village was utilized by the Army for firing and artillery practice.

The village gained prominence due to its proximity, just 6 km away, from the newly built Ram temple. Fourteen villages, including ‘Majha Jamthara,’ were designated as “buffer zones” for Army training from August 2020 to July 2025.

The Ayodhya Airport, officially named Maharishi Valmiki International Airport, serves the twin cities of Ayodhya and Faizabad. The land, previously marked as a buffer zone for Army training, was de-notified by the UP Governor, Anandiben Patel. Subsequently, the Ayodhya Development Authority announced it would permit mapping in the area, effectively opening it for construction and commercial activities.

Ten more cantonments, including Ajmer, Babina, Clementown, Deolali, Dehradun, Fatehgarh, Nasirabad, Mathura, Ramgarh, and Shahjahanpur, have been identified for de-notification, with the civil areas to be merged with adjoining state municipalities. However, the timeline for this process remains undefined due to its complexities, according to sources.