Ayesha Malik To Become First Woman Chief Justice Of Pakistan SC

Islamabad: Justice Ayesha Malik is all set to become the first woman chief justice of Pakistan Supreme court.

The outgoing CJP Mushir Alam recommended Justice Ayesha Malik for the elevation in the Supreme Court. This will be the first time that a woman will be at the top court.

Justice Alam is set to retire on August 17 and a judicial committee is considering Malik as a judge for the top court. She is currently at the Lahore High Court and ranks four on the seniority list.

Malik started her legal career by assisting Fakhurddin G Ebrahim at his legal firm in Karachi from 1997 till 2001. Malik studied law at the Pakistan College of Law in Lahore. After this, she got a master’s degree from the prestigious Harvard Law School in London. In March 2012, Malik became a justice in the Lahore High Court.

She completed her basic education from schools in Paris and New York and did her A-Levels from London’s Francis Holland School for Girls.

In 2019, Malik became the president of the Committee for Protection of Women Judges in Lahore. The panel was formed in the same year against hooliganism by lawyers in district courts” toward female judges. She is also a part of The International Association of Women Judges (IAWJ), an initiative of women empowerment through equality and justice for women.

In January, Malik delivered a landmark ruling in which she declared two-finger and hymen tests on sexual assault survivors ” illegal and against the Constitution of Pakistan.”