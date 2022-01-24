Ayesha Malik Becomes First Woman Judge Of Pakistan Supreme Court

Islamabad: Pakistan swore in Justice Ayesha Malik as its first female Supreme Court judge on Monday.

55-year-old Malik on Monday took oath as the first woman judge of Pakistan’s Supreme Court.

Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed administered the oath to Justice Malik in a ceremony held at the ceremonial hall of the Supreme Court, which was attended by a large number of apex court judges, the attorney general, lawyers, officials of the Law and Justice Commission and others.

Talking to reporters after the ceremony, Chief Justice Ahmed said that Justice Malik was competent enough to become a Supreme Court judge and that no one deserves any credit for her elevation.

Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry congratulated Justice Ayesha on her “landmark elevation.”

Malik was educated at Harvard University and has served as a high court judge in the eastern city of Lahore for the past two decades.

She has been credited with rolling back patriarchal legal mores in her Punjab province jurisdiction.

Last year, she outlawed a deeply invasive and medically discredited examination used to determine a woman’s level of sexual experience.