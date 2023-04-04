Ayan Mukerji to direct Hrithik Roshan’s War 2, Brahmastra part 2 and 3 postponed

Mumbai: Ayan Mukerji will direct “War 2,” one of the future instalments in leading Indian studio Yash Raj Films’ spy universe.

Mukerji previously directed Disney’s Indian mythological superhero film “Brahmastra: Part One – Shiva,” which was one of the biggest Bollywood hits of 2022, grossing $52 million. He debuted with coming of age film “Wake Up Sid” (2009) and followed up with romcom “Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani” (2013).

The filmmaker took to Instagram to talk about helming a ‘special movie’ but didn’t name the film. However, Variety reported that Ayan will be at the helm of War 2 and will direct the next iteration of the Yash Raj spy universe starring Hrithik Roshan. The director wrote in his post, “I also have another piece of news to share…. The Universe has presented me with a very special opportunity recently a very special movie – to step into and direct! What the movie is… More on that when the time is right 🙂 An opportunity that challenges me and terribly excites me… one where I will learn, be inspired and where I will grow! So, I have decided to take it up!!”

Variety quoted a source, who said, “Aditya Chopra is choosing the captain of the ship for each YRF spy universe film strategically. Ayan has delivered big hits which appeals to all audience segments and has the pulse of Indian audiences. He has shown that he knows how to mount a film with a huge scale, which is essential for someone to direct ‘War 2.’ Plus, he is a young filmmaker who can bring a different kind of newness to the spy universe. Ayan will have his unique take on how to make an epic action spectacle with ‘War 2.’ Aditya Chopra trusts him to take the franchise forward.”

On the other hand, Mukerji also gave updates about the next installments of Brahmastra. The Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor film released last year in September and went on to become one of the biggest hits of the year. The filmmaker shared that he will be filming both sequels together and will release them in 2026 and 2027, respectively.

“The Time has come – for some updates on the Brahmastra Trilogy, the Astraverse, and my Life! After absorbing all the love and the feedback on Part One… I have been focused on creating the Vision for Part Two and Part Three- which I now know will be bigger and more ambitious than Part One! I have learnt that we need a little more time to perfect the script of Brahmastra Two and Three! And.. I have decided that we are going to make the two films… Together!” he wrote. The filmmaker how he has a timeline in place to achieve the same as he wants to release the films closer to each other.

He ended the note by saying how he is opening himself to all the positive energies in the universe so he can do his best, and “contribute to that one thing that matters most to me Indian Cinema!”

Brahmastra Part 2: Dev will release in December 2026 while Brahmastra Part 3 will hit cinema halls in December 2027.

Brahmastra Part One Shiva ended with the villain Dev regaining some of his powers. The second film, Brahmastra Part Two Dev will probably focus on the story of Dev and Amrita, who are Shiva’s parents. Deepika Padukone played Amrita in a small cameo but Dev is yet to be cast.