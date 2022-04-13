Ayan Mukerji confirms Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt’s wedding with Brahmastra song

Mumbai: Director Ayan Mukerji has confirmed Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s wedding. He has shared a beautiful glimpse of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt from the breathtaking ‘Kesariya’ song shot in Varanasi on the brink of their upcoming wedding celebrations! He also congratulated the couple as they begin a new chapter of their lives together. Along with the video of the song, he also penned down a lengthy note for the actors and wished them ‘together and forever’.

The filmmaker dropped the teaser of the song with the caption, “For Ranbir and For Alia! And… For this Sacred Journey they are going to embark on soon ! Ranbir and Alia… my closest and dearest people in this world… my happy place, and my safe place… who have added everything to my life… and given themselves completely and selflessly to our movie…! We just had to share a piece of their union, from our movie, from our song Kesariya, to Celebrate them… as a Gift to them, and to Everyone!!”

He added, “Wishing that the best of Energies and all the Blessings, all the Joy and all the Purity, surround them as they enter an amazing new chapter of life, together forever #loveisthelight.”

On Tuesday, Alia Bhatt’s residence in Juhu and Ranbir Kapoor’s Bandra abode Vastu both sported bright lights ahead of their rumoured wedding speculated to take place in the next few days.