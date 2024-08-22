Axis Mutual Fund Launches Axis Consumption Fund
Bhubaneswar: India’s economic landscape is undergoing a rapid transformation fuelled by rising incomes, urbanization, and burgeoning middle class.
To harness the power of India’s thriving consumption sector and offer investors a strategic
opportunity to benefit from the country’s escalating consumer demand, Axis Mutual Fund,
one of the fastest-growing fund houses in India, proudly announces the launch of Axis
Consumption Fund The New Fund Offer (NFO), benchmarked against the NIFTY India Consumption TRI, will open for subscription from 23rd August to 6th September 2024.
The fund will be managed by Mr Hitesh Das, Mr Shreyash Devalkar, and Ms Krishnaa Narayan (For Overseas Securities), who are committed to leveraging this thematic investment opportunity.
Embracing India’s Consumption Potential India’s consumption story is poised to be a major economic driver, supported by favourable demographics, rising disposable incomes, and urbanization.
With a young and aspirational population, consumer spending in India is expected to grow significantly in the coming years. The Axis Consumption Fund aims to provide a diversified portfolio that reflects the broad spectrum of India’s consumption-driven sectors, including FMCG, Auto,
Telecommunication, Healthcare, Realty, and more.
Axis Consumption Fund The Axis Consumption Fund is specialized to capitalize on India’s dynamic consumption sector, providing investors with a well-rounded exposure to industries poised to benefit from India’s ongoing structural and cultural shifts in consumer behaviour. The fund will
follow a bottom-up approach with a quality-focused style of investing, capturing the
an emerging trend in the consumer story.
With a strategic focus on sectors beyond FMCG, like consumer discretionary, retailing, auto,
and realty, the Axis Consumption Fund will offer a diversified investment approach aimed at
capturing the growth potential driven by the flourishing Indian consumer market. Investors
can expect to participate in the growth story of India’s expanding middle class and
increasing consumer spending, all while benefiting from the fund’s expert management and
sector-specific insights.
Strategic Focus Areas:
Innovation: Innovation is not limited to Tech industry, but there is much innovation
happening within the consumption segment (sports energy drinks, cold pressed oils,
etc.)
Formalization:
Increased market share with the shift towards organised market in sectors such as apparel, tiles, and sanitary ware, textiles, footwear, jewellery, etc.
Urbanization: The shift towards urbanization has led to changing lifestyles and work
styles impacting sectors like Real Estate and increased wallet share of Consumer
Discretionary
Penetration: Massive scope for online penetration from categories like online
fashion and grocery, quick commerce
Premiumization: Consumers are upgrading to packaged, branded or higher-priced
offerings, or adding new products or services
