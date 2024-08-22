Axis Mutual Fund Launches Axis Consumption Fund

Bhubaneswar: India’s economic landscape is undergoing a rapid transformation fuelled by rising incomes, urbanization, and burgeoning middle class.

To harness the power of India’s thriving consumption sector and offer investors a strategic

opportunity to benefit from the country’s escalating consumer demand, Axis Mutual Fund,

one of the fastest-growing fund houses in India, proudly announces the launch of Axis

Consumption Fund The New Fund Offer (NFO), benchmarked against the NIFTY India Consumption TRI, will open for subscription from 23rd August to 6th September 2024.

The fund will be managed by Mr Hitesh Das, Mr Shreyash Devalkar, and Ms Krishnaa Narayan (For Overseas Securities), who are committed to leveraging this thematic investment opportunity.

Embracing India’s Consumption Potential India’s consumption story is poised to be a major economic driver, supported by favourable demographics, rising disposable incomes, and urbanization.

With a young and aspirational population, consumer spending in India is expected to grow significantly in the coming years. The Axis Consumption Fund aims to provide a diversified portfolio that reflects the broad spectrum of India’s consumption-driven sectors, including FMCG, Auto,

Telecommunication, Healthcare, Realty, and more.

Axis Consumption Fund The Axis Consumption Fund is specialized to capitalize on India’s dynamic consumption sector, providing investors with a well-rounded exposure to industries poised to benefit from India’s ongoing structural and cultural shifts in consumer behaviour. The fund will

follow a bottom-up approach with a quality-focused style of investing, capturing the

an emerging trend in the consumer story.

With a strategic focus on sectors beyond FMCG, like consumer discretionary, retailing, auto,

and realty, the Axis Consumption Fund will offer a diversified investment approach aimed at

capturing the growth potential driven by the flourishing Indian consumer market. Investors

can expect to participate in the growth story of India’s expanding middle class and

increasing consumer spending, all while benefiting from the fund’s expert management and

sector-specific insights.

Strategic Focus Areas:

 Innovation: Innovation is not limited to Tech industry, but there is much innovation

happening within the consumption segment (sports energy drinks, cold pressed oils,

etc.)

Formalization:

Increased market share with the shift towards organised market in sectors such as apparel, tiles, and sanitary ware, textiles, footwear, jewellery, etc.

Urbanization: The shift towards urbanization has led to changing lifestyles and work

styles impacting sectors like Real Estate and increased wallet share of Consumer

Discretionary

Penetration: Massive scope for online penetration from categories like online

fashion and grocery, quick commerce

Premiumization: Consumers are upgrading to packaged, branded or higher-priced

offerings, or adding new products or services