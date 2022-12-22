Axis Bank rolls-out Splash: An annual Pan-India competition on Arts, Craft and Literature

Mumbai: Axis Bank, India’s third largest private sector bank, rolled out Splash – a Pan-India competition on Arts, Craft and Literature for children between the age group of 7-14 years. Splash 22 – 23 will be conducted phygitally to ensure that every child gets an opportunity to participate in this nation-wide competition. The participants can register and submit their entries through https://www.axisbanksplash.in/ from 12th December ‘22 to 5th February ‘23. This year, the competition will encourage children to showcase their creativity and ideas through drawing, writing and craft.

With a mission to sensitize children to conserve our environment, this year the competition will focus on two themes – “Evergreen India” for the age group of 7–10 year olds, and “India 2030” for the age group of 11–14 year olds. Children can choose to submit their entries through-

Arts – Drawing

Literature – write a story or poem or essay

Crafts – Repurpose waste and invent something useable. They need to explain the idea either in writing or by making a 60 sec video

Commenting on this initiative, Anoop Manohar, Chief Marketing Officer, Axis Bank,said, “It gives us an immense pleasure to announce Splash. Through this initiative, we aim to create lasting value by unlocking the imagination of kids; using art as a medium to tell us how to protect the world they will inherit from us. This year, we have provided multiple options like online platform, on-ground activities and competitions in school, which will provide equal opportunity to children from across the country to present ideas and showcase their creativity. We have received over-whelming response for this event in the past, therefore this year we have extended the competition to more than 500 schools. We are truly excited to learn from the creativity of these young minds.’’

Axis Bank has invited educationalists and mentors from top schools and institutions to be a part of the jury panel for this fun and exciting competition. The semi-finalists will receive a free online mentoring session from renowned artists and subject matter experts on how to approach a theme, screen appearance, time management, etc.

The final winners will be selected by SavioMascarenhas, Group Art Director at Amar Chitra Katha and Saumya Tiwari, Sr. Vice President of Design at PlayShifu. Top three students in senior and junior category will win 1 Lakh each while three runner ups from senior and junior category will receive 50 thousand each. Additionally, the winning school will also be awarded with a trophy.

The entries submitted by all the finalists will be converted as Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs).

The Bank has also partnered with reputed brands Byjus, Hamleys, Inox, Nobrokerhood, MAP, Playshifu, IntellyJelly, Tinkle, Unimo for this campaign. The winners will be announced in March 2023.