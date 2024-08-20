Axis Bank launches neo for merchants – one stop solution for merchant community

Mumbai: Axis Bank, one of the largest private sector banks in India today announced the launch of neo for merchants in partnership with VISA and Mintoak.

It marks a significant milestone in Axis Bank’s commitment to empower businesses with cutting-edge banking solutions. With its user-friendly interface, versatile payment acceptance options, and valuable business insights, the Neo for Merchants app is set to redefine the payment landscape for merchants across India.

The neo for Merchants app empowers merchants to accept payments, view transaction reports, and

raise service requests directly through the mobile application which eliminates the need to rely on their relationship manager.

The application’s all-in-one functionality offers low-cost solutions, enhances the omnichannel payment experience, and offers a one-stop solution for all merchant needs such as transaction and service reports. This innovative approach aligns well with the growing trend of digitalization, leading to greater convenience in business.

Keeping in mind the evolving needs of merchants and the challenges they face, Axis Bank’s neo-for

merchants offer a wide range of benefits:

Convenience:

Merchants can accept payments anytime via Cards, SMS Pay and UPI, which enhances the overall experience and satisfaction for customers as well as merchants.

Efficiency:

Streamlines payment process and service requests through the mobile app which can save time for both merchants and staff, leading to increased productivity.

Data Insights:

Transaction and Settlement reports accessible through the application can offer valuable insights to the merchants.

User-friendly App:

Robust payment and service capabilities emphasize its value in simplifying operations, enhancing the experience and driving business growth.

Through this partnership, Axis Bank will strengthen the merchant acquiring portfolio, with Visa’s

leadership in digital payments and Mintoak’s merchant-first SaaS solutions that drive financial inclusion for Indian SMEs.

The collaboration with Visa and Mintoak will drive the Bank’s vision in building and deepening stronger relationships with the Small and Medium enterprises across the country and boost their business growth.