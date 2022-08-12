Axis Bank inks MoU with Food Corporation of India to provide “Ultima Salary Package”

Mumbai: Axis Bank, India’s third largest private sector bank, has signed an MoU with Food Corporation of India (FCI) to provide “Ultima Salary Package”, a best-in-class salary account with exclusive benefits & features to all its employees. With this MoU, the Bank has reinstated its commitment to offering holistic banking services to the employees of the Public Sector Undertakings (PSU) sector.

A signing ceremony was held at FCI Headquarters, New Delhi where FCI was represented by Shri G. N Raju, GM HQ and Axis Bank was represented by Shri Anil Agarwal, President, Financial Institutions Group& Lt Col M.K Sharma, National Accounts Head.

Through this exclusive Ultima Salary package, the Bank will offer numerous benefits such as –

Personal Accidental cover of up to Rs.20 lakhs

Additional Education Grantupto Rs. 8 lakhs

Total Permanent Disability Cover benefit up to Rs. 20 lakhs

Permanent Partial disability cover of up to Rs.20 lakhs

Air Accident cover of Rs. 1 Crore

Free additional debit card for a family member

12 EMI waiver on Home loan

3 zero balance accounts for family member

Universal account number wherein all Axis Bank branches will function as a “Home branch”

This MoU is a reflection of Axis Bank’s constant endeavour to address the banking requirements of different customer segments, helping them meet their financial aspirations & milestones.