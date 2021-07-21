Awesome Sand Art On Suna Besha By Sudarsan Pattnaik

Puri: International renowned sand artist Sudarshan Pattnaik paid tribute to the Mahaprabhu Jagannath on the auspicious occasion of Suna Besha and shared a beautiful picture of his sculpture on social media.

The colourful sand sculpture of Lord Jagannath features a message that read, “Jay Jagannath.”

Taking to his Twitter handle this morning, Padma Shri awardee Pattnaik shared several pictures of his art with the caption, “On the auspicious occasion of #Sunabesha, May Mahaprabhu bless all. My sand art at Puri beach.”

Soon after he posted the photo on his Twitter handle, it went viral and is being widely shared over various social media platforms. Pattnaik has also posted a video of his sand art at the beach and is earning lots of praises online.