Awesome Health Benefits Of Shallots

New Delhi: Shallots are rich in flavonols and polyphenolic compounds, which are actually in higher quantities in them than in onions and garlic. The bulbs are characteristically less pungent than of onions and garlic, which makes them one of the favourite ingredients in cuisine across the regions.

Improve Heart Health

Two of the most important antioxidants in shallots and their relatives are allicin and quercetin – both of which are considered for their anti-hypertensive properties. As per a 2013 study, allicin protects the heart by enhancing its antioxidant status. It also lowers the levels of reactive oxygen species. More importantly, allicin stimulates the production of glutathione – a master antioxidant that has several positive effects on your health.

Aid Detoxification

Since shallots boost blood circulation, they play an important role in removing toxins from the bloodstream, thereby aiding detoxification. And since shallots also stimulate the digestive enzymes, they are an important ingredient for liver detox.

Help Control Diabetes

The flavonoids in shallots help treat numerous ailments, one of them being diabetes. Several studies have also shown the beneficial effects of shallots and onions on insulin and how they also help control diabetes-related weight gain. Certain properties of shallots help stimulate insulin secretion, which lowers the inflammatory responses associated with diabetes.

Improve Brain Health

One reason shallots can work wonders for brain health is the presence of folate. It is one of the eight B vitamins, and it improves brain function by contributing to mental and emotional health. Folate also protects your body’s DNA and RNA.