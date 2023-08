Awareness on Dengue, Diarrhea Held At Cuttack School

Cuttack: A dengue and diarrhea awareness camp was held at Christ Collegiate School in Cuttack on Thursday.

City Health Officer Dr. Satyabrata Mohapatra sensitized more than 300 students, teachers and staff on prevention and control of dengue and diarrhea.

Among others present were Corporator, AWW, ASHA