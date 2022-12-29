Aware Of Russian Nationals Death, Odisha Police Probing As Per Indian Laws: MEA

Bhubaneswar: The Ministry of External Affairs on Thursday said that it is aware of the tragic death of two Russian nationals in a hotel in Odisha’s Rayagada. The case is being probed by Odisha Crime Branch as per Indian laws.

“We are aware of it and Odisha Police are investigating it as per our laws,” said MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi.

Meanwhile, the Crime Branch which is investigating the death has formed another team to collect medical health records of the deceased persons.

The team led by DSP Saroj Mahant comprises an Inspector, SI and ASI.

The Crime Branch team had interrogated their co-travellers and the tour guide, officials said.

Pavel Antov (65), a Russian MP and businessman, died after allegedly falling from the hotel’s third floor on December 24. Vladimir Bidenov, his fellow traveller, was also found dead in his room on December 22.

A four-member group of Russians, including Antov and Bidenov and their Delhi-based travel guide Jitendra Singh, had checked-in to the hotel in Rayagada district on December 21.

The two co-travellers, Pansasenko Natalia (44) and Turov Mikhail (64) along with Singh are being questioned, police said.

The duo have been asked not to leave the state for the time being.

The CID has also sealed both the hotel rooms where Antov and Bidenov (61) were staying.

The post-mortem report of the Russian MP indicates that he died of internal injury after a fall, while that of Bidenov point to a heart attack as the cause of death, police said.