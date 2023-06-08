Award-winning Doordarshan news anchor Gitanjali Aiyar passes away

New Delhi: Gitanjali Aiyar, one of India’s first English female news presenters on national broadcaster Doordarshan, passed away on Wednesday.

She was in her mid 70s.

The award-winning anchor, who was suffering from Parkinson’s disease, collapsed after returning home from a walk, sources close to the family said.

“She had Parkinson’s disease and was on medication. She collapsed after returning home from a walk,” said a close friend of Aiyar.

Graduated from Kolkata’s Loreto College, Aiyar joined Doordarshan in 1971 and was awarded the best anchor four times. She also won the Indira Gandhi Priyadarshini Award for Outstanding Women in 1989.

Besides presenting news programmes, Aiyar, a diploma holder from the National School of Drama (NSD), had also been a popular face in several print advertisements and even acted in Sridhar Kshirsagar’s TV drama “Khandaan”.

In her decades-long illustrious career, she was also associated with the World Wildlife Fund (WWF).

Several noted personalities took to Twitter to condole the demise of the eminent personality.