Avoid These Routes In Bhubaneswar: City Police On Maha Shivaratri
Bhubaneswar: Ahead of the celebration of Maha Shivaratri at Lingaraj Temple in Bhubaneswar on March 11, the City Police has released a traffic advisory asking people to avoid certain routes in the State capital.
The advisory has been issued to ensure smooth vehicular traffic and avoid congestion during the Maha Shiva Ratri celebration. The restriction on movement of vehicles will remain in force from 2 AM on 11.03.2021 till illumination of Mahadeepa and dispersal of crowd.
Here’re the details of the traffic advisory:
- All four wheelers except VIP vehicles shall not be allowed to ply on Ratha Road from Maus Maa Square. Those may avail Vivekananda Marg to proceed upto Kacharapindi Via Sanatorium square and park by the side of Kedar Gauri Temple Road.
- The VIP vehicles shall be allowed to up to the earmarked parking place in front of the Northern Cate of the Temple via Ratha Road, Tinmundia, Badheibanka and Ratha Khala.
- All vehicles coming from Ravi Tallies side shall be allowed up to Kacharapindi via Sanatorium square. The four wheelers are allowed up to Kotitirtha Lane where those can be parled at the Northern side of Ananta Basudev Temple.
- All vehicles coming from Garage Chhak and Samantarapur side shall be diverted to BMC Market Complex parking via Electric Substation square where those can be parked at the designated parking areas.
- The three wheelers shall be parked on the Eastern side parking place of Ananta Basudev Temple.
- All vehicles coming from Keuta sahi side shall be diverted to BMC Market Complex parking via Kedar lane-Tarini Resort and Electric Substation square where those can be parked at the designated parking areas.
- All vehicles coming from Dakshin Kall Temple Road and Tarasundari Road shall be diverted to BM High School and SM High School ground for parking
- All four-wheelers coming from Panama Gate side shall not be allowed to Badheibanka from Patamasahi square. Those can be parked at Rl office ground.
- The two wheelers are allowed to proceed up to Badheibanka square where those can proceed to BM High School and SM High Scholl ground for parking via Blood Bank Square
- The two wheelers from Ratha Road can proceed to BM High School and SM High School ground for parking via Badheibanka and Blood Bank square
- All Buses shall avail the Garage Chhak route to proceed to BMC Market Complex for parking via Electric Substation square.
- No vehicles are allowed from Bindu Sagar side towards Bhajana Mandap.
- The roads from Hata Shai Chhak to Bhajana Mandap, from Bhajana Mandap to Badhe banka and from Substation diversion point to Lions Gate are declared as Pedestrians only. Only the VIP vehicles are allowed to be parked in front of Northern Gate which is between Ratha Khala and Badheibanika