Avoid These 9 Mistakes During Menstrual Cycle/Period
The menstrual cycle is a normal and natural change that is witnessed in the female reproductive system.
Here, we tell you about the 9 common mistakes that one needs to avoid while on menstruation.
- Not tracking the menstrual cycle: If you are one of them who avoids paying attention to the menstrual cycle then you are doing it all wrong. Keeping track of your menstrual cycle is not just important for women who are trying to conceive but for each and every one. You need to know about the length of the cycle, timing, blood flow, types, and menstrual cramps. This can also help you be more in touch with your body.
- Not changing the sanitary pad after every 4 hours: If you don’t happen to change the sanitary pad or tampon after every 4 hours then you will be prone to allergies and infections down there. Not changing pads on time is one of the common mistakes made by women. So, avoid doing so.
- Waxing during periods: Due to hormonal fluctuations during periods, the skin becomes sensitive. Waxing while you are on your period is painful and causes redness and irritation of the skin.
- Using scented products down there: To eliminate odor, many women opt for scented products containing chemicals that can irritate the sensitive skin in that area. It’s better to clean your vagina frequently with water. Douching is not at all recommended.
- Not getting a good night’s sleep: Sleep well while you are on your periods. Insufficient sleep can lead to anxiety, irritability, cramps, and laziness. Try to sleep for at least 8 hours every day and you will feel fresh and active.
- Drinking too much caffeine: Staying hydrated reduces bloating and cramps. Even if you feel bloated, drink a lot of water while you’re on your period. As a diuretic, caffeine leads to dehydration and increased cramping. It may also worsen your anxiety and cause discomfort during periods.
- Maintain a calendar for your periods: Many women don’t remember when their last cycle was. So, try to either download an app or mark on the calendar when you get your periods. This will make it easier for you to remember the date of your periods.
- Do not fall prey to period cravings: Eating junk, oily, processed, and canned foods that you crave during the menses can cause bloating and mood swings. Continue following your healthy eating habits by eating a nutritious diet.
- Avoiding exercising: Women who do not do any physical activity may have worsened PMSing symptoms like body pain, headache, mood swings, and cramping. Exercising daily for half an hour will ease that notorious period pain.
