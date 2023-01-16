Avoid Cold And Cough In Winter; Consume These Foods

New Delhi: Cold and cough is common in winter season. During winter, you are more prone to infections because of weakened immunity. Here, we have enlisted some common foods, herbs or home remedies that will reduce cough.

Garlic

Garlic has natural antibacterial properties and a compound called allicin that helps in fighting off infections.

Turmeric milk

Golden milk is often used as a home remedy against colds. It can help build immunity. You can also add black pepper for instant action.

Tulsi

Tulsi does wonders by acting as a natural immune system booster while keeping infections at bay.

Almonds

Almonds are high in vitamin E, which fortifies the immune system. They also contain zinc, a mineral that has been beneficial during colds and coughs.

Amla

This seasonal fruit is rich in Vitamin C, which is known to have excellent immunity-boosting and antioxidant properties. Consuming Vitamin C regularly is associated with better performance of macrophages and other cells of the immune system.