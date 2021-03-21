Aviation Minister Joins “Pawri” Trend, Reminds People About COVID Situation

New Delhi: Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri is the latest to join the “pawri” viral trend, as he reminded the people not to lose their guards as the coronavirus cases are seeing a surge in the country.

In a tweet, the Minister said, “With rising COVID19 cases in some regions necessitating restrictions & imposition of compulsory RT-PCR tests, it’s not yet time to #pawri.”

“But number of domestic fliers is holding steady. 2,47,037 fliers on 2330 flights on 19 March 2021. More than 26.3 million fliers since 25 May,” the Minister added.

“Pawri ho rahi hai” (the party is on) began trending on the Internet after a video of Pakistani Instagram influencer and content creator Dananeer Mobeen surfaced online and people started using it to makes memes and send across messages.

India reported its biggest daily jump in infections in nearly four months with 40,953 new coronavirus cases on Saturday.

India resumed domestic passenger flights on May 25 last year after a gap of two months due to the Coronavirus pandemic. The airlines are currently allowed to operate a maximum of 80 per cent of their pre-COVID-19 domestic flights.

Around 78.27 lakh domestic passengers travelled by air in February 2021 which is 36.71 per cent lower than the corresponding period last year, Indian aviation regulator DGCA said.

As per the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), 77.34 lakh people travelled by air within the country in January.