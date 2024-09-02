Bhubaneswar: A high-level meeting through VC has been convened today to discuss the status of Control & Containment of the recent Avian Influenza outbreak.

Manoj Ahuja, Chief Secretary of Odisha, Smt Alaka Upadhyay, Secretary, Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying (DAHD), Government of India, senior officers from Govt. of India and from the Department of Forest, Environment & CC, Health & FW, F&ARD of Govt of Odisha, Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation and Collectors of Puri, Kendrapada & Khordha attended the meeting. The outbreak of Avian Influenza has been confirmed at four epicentres in Pipili, Satyabadi, Nimapada & Delanga Block of Puri district only. The control & containment operation is being carried out as per the Action Plan of Govt. of India.

The Control and Containment Operation in the infected zone of epicentres at Pipili&Satyabadi has been completed. The process is under progress at the epicentres of Delanga&Nimapada Block.

51 Rapid Response Teams (RRTs) are engaged in culling, disposal of birds& sanitation in the infected zone. Till now 35,329 birds. 84 eggs and 15380 kg of poultry feed have been destroyed. A sum of Rs.10, 94, 572/- has been given to the farmers as compensation for culling of birds and the destruction of eggs and poultry feed.

The Chief Secretary of Odisha instructed to take up massive public awareness and intensify clinical surveillance in nearby areas, preventing the entry of poultry, feed & poultry-related products to the affected GP/Block. A sampling plan shall be prepared for the collection of serum samples and sending regular samples to designated laboratories for surveillance. The deep burial site shall be protected & those sites shall be mapped & uploaded to the portal. The Health & FW Deptt, Odisha and BMC were advised to carry out public awareness activities to prevent the spread of scare in public.

The Secretary, DAHD, Government of India assured all types of support to the State for control & containment of the outbreak. She emphasised registration & mapping of all commercial farms & coordination with the Health & Forest Department.

A central team will visit the State on the 4th & 5th of September for further monitoring.

The GoI appreciated the steps taken by the State Govt. for the quick release of compensation amounts to poultry farmers.