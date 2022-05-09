‘Avatar: The Way Of Water’ Teaser Debuts Online

Bhubaneswar: Giving a glimpse at what to expect from the highly anticipated sequel to James Cameron’s Avatar, the first teaser Avatar: The Way of Water trailer has been released on Monday.

The first look was playing exclusively in theaters over the weekend, ahead of Disney-Marvel’s Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. It went live for all to see on YouTube and social media.

Each of the four Avatar sequels — the first, The Way of Water, is scheduled for a Dec. 16 release — will center on returning Jake Sully, played by Sam Worthington, and Na’vi Neytiri, played by Zoe Saldaña, and their family, and the lengths they go to keep each other safe.

Released in 2009, Cameron’s Avatar is the top-grossing film of all-time at the worldwide box office, with $2.84 billion.

It was also credited with helping to usher in the digital 3D era and introducing new production tools and techniques in areas such as performance capture and virtual production.