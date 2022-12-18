Avatar 2 Box Office Collection Day 2: James Cameron’s film is a HIT in India

Mumbai: Avatar: The Way of Water has taken a roaring start at the box office in India. According to Box Office India, the business of Avatar 2 was majorly driven by the South Indian markets like Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Karnataka. Together, they raked in Rs 22 crore. “Irrespective of the drop in Nizam / Andhra the film is putting up huge numbers in this circuit and will cross the Avenger Endgame numbers in no time to become the highest grossing non South film in the circuit. The Hindi circuits have shown good growth on Saturday and will be up by around 20-25%.”

“The second day will see Hindi circuits doing more than South which is more like the norm but the gap still has to go wider. There is solid 25% growth in the bigger circuits like Mumbai and North India but growth on Sunday will be dependent on the mass circuits. The three-day weekend of the film is looking 125-130 crore nett at the moment,” BOI stated.