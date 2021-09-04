Avani Lekhara To Bear India Flag For Paralympics Closing Ceremony

Tokyo: Tokyo paralympics double medal winner shooter Avani Lekhara will be India’s flag-bearer at Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games closing ceremony on Sunday.

The 19-year-old has become the first Indian woman to win two medals in the same Paralympics in addition to being the first Indian woman to win gold at the Games.

Indian Paralympic athletes have made the nation proud with their rich haul of medals at the Tokyo Games. Avani had won the 10m air rifle standing SH1 gold and added a 50m rifle 3 position SH1 bronze to her haul on Friday.

The Tokyo Paralympics 2020 will conclude on September 5, when Indian athletes will compete at the remaining events. On Sunday, the closing ceremony of the Paralympic Games will be held.