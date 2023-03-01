Automated Driving Testing System In 19 RTOs Of Odisha Soon, MoU Inked

Bhubaneswar: Under the 5T initiatives of the Government of Odisha, the Commerce & Transport Department plans to introduce Automated Driving Testing System (ATDS) in the state for testing of Driving Skill of aspirants before issue of driving license.

For obtaining a Driving License (DL) as per the current practice, the person has to give the test in the presence of the Motor Vehicle Inspector. At the end of the test this officer decides whether the person has ability to drive or not. But after implementation of ADTS the decision about your driving ability will be now judged by technology. There will be no human intervention. Transport Department, Odisha is soon upgrading its driving test system by implementing the ADTS. By introducing ADTS, through computerised system the driving ability will be tested, which will ensure transparency in the process of issue of DL.

M/s Akshara Nipun JV has been selected through tendering process to implement the ADTS on PPP mode and MOU to this effect was signed today with the company. GIRT, Pune has been appointed as consultant to monitor the implementation of the project and to conduct periodic audit of the system.

In the first phase, ADTS will be set up in driving testing track of 19 RTOs i e. Angul. Baripada, Bhadrak. Bolangir, Deoagarh, Dhenkanal, Ganjam, Nayagarh, Phulbani, Rairangpur, Rourkela. Sundergarh, Talcher, Keonjhar, Malkangin. Nuapada, Bhanjanagar, Nawarangpur and Sonepur.

The system will feature a state-of-the-art setup, including video analytics technology and a vast array of cameras and sensors. From the entry of the vehicles to its inspection and driving test, everything will be conducted through digital methods. The digital testing track sensors fitted at the track will monitor it and judge the applicant. The scientifically-designed system with multiple high definition camera will be put up to assess the applicants against essential driving skills.

Tracks will be lined with sensors, hitting the sensor during test will result in loss of mark. The driving skill of an applicant will be judged on parameters like seat belt, path change, lane driving, stop line, up-gradient, forward-8, reverse-S and traffic junctions.