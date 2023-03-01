Automated Driving Testing System In 19 RTOs Of Odisha Soon, MoU Inked

Bhubaneswar: Under the 5T initiatives of the Government of Odisha, the Commerce & Transport Department plans to introduce Automated Driving Testing System (ATDS) in the state for testing of Driving Skill of aspirants before issue of driving license.
For obtaining a Driving License (DL) as per the current practice, the person has to give the test in the presence of the Motor Vehicle Inspector. At the end of the test this officer decides whether the person has ability to drive or not. But after implementation of ADTS the decision about your driving ability will be now judged by technology. There will be no human intervention. Transport Department, Odisha is soon upgrading its driving test system by implementing the ADTS. By introducing ADTS, through computerised system the driving ability will be tested, which will ensure transparency in the process of issue of DL.
M/s Akshara Nipun JV has been selected through tendering process to implement the ADTS on PPP mode and MOU to this effect was signed today with the company. GIRT, Pune has been appointed as consultant to monitor the implementation of the project and to conduct periodic audit of the system.
In the first phase, ADTS will be set up in driving testing track of 19 RTOs i e. Angul. Baripada, Bhadrak. Bolangir, Deoagarh, Dhenkanal, Ganjam, Nayagarh, Phulbani, Rairangpur, Rourkela. Sundergarh, Talcher, Keonjhar, Malkangin. Nuapada, Bhanjanagar, Nawarangpur and Sonepur.
The system will feature a state-of-the-art setup, including video analytics technology and a vast array of cameras and sensors. From the entry of the vehicles to its inspection and driving test, everything will be conducted through digital methods. The digital testing track sensors fitted at the track will monitor it and judge the applicant. The scientifically-designed system with multiple high definition camera will be put up to assess the applicants against essential driving skills.
Tracks will be lined with sensors, hitting the sensor during test will result in loss of mark. The driving skill of an applicant will be judged on parameters like seat belt, path change, lane driving, stop line, up-gradient, forward-8, reverse-S and traffic junctions.
- The Waiting Space will be equipped with a LED Television which will continuously display Pass and Fail videos for LMV and Motorcycle. The television shall display an informative video of driving test procedure along with road safety awareness videos. Another LED Outdoor television shall be utilized to display videos i.e Top View Camera / Video Analytics camera live view with track name for all the tracks.
- In order to validate and monitor applicant’s authenticity, smartphone will be installed with dual camera in LMV Vehicle for face recognition and identification. It will detect presence of seatbelt, applicant identify throughout the test. The applicant name shall be displayed on the Variable Message Board placed at the start of the test track LMV & Two-Wheeler.
- The applicants will know the outcome of the test on the spot and the Driving Skill testing process will complete the formalities swiftly .0ne variable messaging board shall be placed at each test track to display applicant test result `Pass or Fail° for the respective test formation as soon as test is completed within 10 seconds
- On completion of respective test formation, message of pass/fail will be displayed on smart phone as well as announced. If the message displays Pass”, the applicant shall move to the next test formation and if the message displays “Fail’, the applicant shall exit the test track without evaluating, recording the next test. At the end of test Pass/fail result of the applicant will be displayed on the board.
- Advanced training methods for efficient and transparent testing of candidates aspiring for a driving licence would help to reduce road accidents in the state.
- Leveraging multiple technologies, the entire process will ensure accuracy and minimises human interaction, leaving no scope for manipulation.
- The rigorous test procedure will also bar inefficient drivers seeking driving licences, allowing safer roads for the citizens.
- Provision to allow the citizen/DL applicant for driving practice on these tracks on holidays are also available on payment of charges. The project shall be completed and implemented within 10 calendar months as per this MOU.
