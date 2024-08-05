Auto Rickshaw Plunges into River, 8 Women Labourers Injured

Balugaon: A passenger auto rickshaw tumbled into the Baunsa River, injuring eight women labourers and the driver on Monday evening, near Banapur Sanahantuad.

Police and fire department officials arrived at the scene, rescuing the injured with assistance from local villagers, and transported them to Banapur Hospital for medical care.

As per reports, on Monday evening while the workers of Ganjam District were returning in the auto, it flipped near Baradi Road. The vehicle then lost control and plunged into the Baunsa River. Locals rushed to help, rescuing the workers and alerting the fire brigade and police. The authorities then rescued the injured and took them to Banapur Hospital for treatment.

All the individuals are currently receiving medical attention at the Banapur Community Health Center, with one person’s condition reported as critical. Although the auto remains submerged, all 15 individuals, including the driver, have been rescued.

The Banapur-Ayerpur road section has been under construction for a long time, with work halted for over a year, rendering the road hazardous and prone to frequent accidents.