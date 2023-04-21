Auto-Rickshaw Falls Off Ghat, 3 Dead In Gajapati

Gajapati: Three people were killed and six others seriously injured when an auto lost its control and fell 15 feet off a Ghat at Kedardang Ghati under Seranga police station of Gajapati district.

The vehicle was traveling from Kerdang to Nuagarh with nine passengers including the driver when the mishap took place.

Two people died on the spot and one succumbed to injuries at the hospital.

The deceased are Dali Kar of Badadpada village, Luka Mandal of Kuleshing village and 9-year-old boy Pratyush Karji of Jalang village. The injured were from K. Bardang, Jalang, Badapada and Nuagarh villages.

On receiving the information, the fire brigade reached the spot and rescued the injured. All the injured were first admitted to Khajuripada Health Centre. One declared dead there while another was shifted to MKCG Hospital in Berhampur. Five others have been admitted to Paralakhemundi district headquarters Hospital.