Auto-Rickshaw Driver Stabbed To Death Amid Polling In Bargarh

Bargarh: An auto driver was hacked to death by some unidentified persons near Sarsara under Sadar police limits in Bargarh district on Monday.

The deceased has been identified as Biswanath Mirdha.

As per reports, Biswanath was carrying some voters on the way to a booth in Sarsara when he was allegedly hacked to death. It is suspected that he has been murdered for political reasons.

On intimation, Northern Range IG Himanshu Lal, SP P.S Meena reached the spot and initiated a probe into the matter.