Auto-Rickshaw Carrying Teak Wooden Planks Seized, Driver Held

Nabarangapur: Forest department officials seized an Auto-rickshaw carrying Teak wooden planks and apprehended a person in this connection in Nabarangpur district.

The accused has been identified as Babula Harijan.

Acting on a tip-off, the forest officials intercepted the vehicle at the Maoist-affected Gona area late last night. On searching, the officials found wooden planks from the vehicle and seized the Auto-rickshaw. The cops also arrested the driver involved in the illegal trade.

A case (77/21) was registered under relevant Sections of the IPC and the accused has been forwarded to the court. Further investigation is underway into the matter, officials informed.

Ranger Shukuram Dukhu, Gona Forester- Har Majhi, Beat Guard Krishna Bisoyi, Tanuj Paricha, Bishnu Bisoyi were also present in the raid.