Auto driver’s free ride to commemorate Pulwama martyrs’ sacrifice

Anandapur: An auto driver in Anandapur in Keonjhar district has been providing free service to people in commemoration of the sacrifice of Pulwama heroes on February 14 every year.

Narendra Jena has been providing the free auto service for three years to demonstrate his love for the martyrs. Jena said this is a little effort to pay tribute to the Bravehearts of the Indian Army. He said he gets immense pleasure by doing this.

Worthwhile to mention here that 40 jawans of Indian Army were killed in an IED blast at Pulwama in Jammu and Kashmir on 2019 this day.