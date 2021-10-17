Authorities ask devotees not to visit Kerala’s Sabarimala temple amid rainfall, floods

Thiruvananthapuram: Authorities in Kerala have urged devotees of Lord Ayyappa to refrain from visiting the Sabarimala temple in the Pathanamthitta district on Sunday and Monday as heavy rainfall pounded the state and as many as 18 people lost their lives to rain-related incidents.

With the shrine situated upon a hilltop amid mountains and dense forests, it will expectedly be difficult for devotees to climb the Sabarimala hill in view of the intense rainfall and fear of frequent landslides.

Four people have died in landslides in Koottickal in Kottayam and Kokkayar in the Idduki district of Kerala.