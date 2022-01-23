Australian Open: Sania Mirza, Rajeev Ram Advance To Mixed Doubles Quarters

Melbourne: Sania Mirza and her American partner Rajeev Ram advanced to the quarterfinals of the Australian Open as the pair defeated Ellen Perez and Matwe Middelkoop in the second round of the mixed doubles event.

The unseeded Indo-American duo wrapped up the match in straight sets.

Mirza and Ram will now meet the winners of all Australian tie between Sam Stosur and Matthew Ebden and Jaimee Fourlis and Jason Kubler in the quarterfinals.

Earlier, Mirza and Ram had defeated Serbia’s Aleksandra Krunic and Nikola Cacic in the opening round.