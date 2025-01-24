Olivia Gadecki and John Peers won the Australian Open 2025 mixed doubles title after a thrilling final against Kimberly Birrell and John-Patrick Smith.

The Australian pair triumphed 3-6, 6-4, 10-6 at the Rod Laver Arena, marking Gadecki’s first Grand Slam mixed doubles title and Peers’ second. This victory also made them the fourth Australian pair to win the title at Melbourne Park in the Open Era.

First Grand Slam title for Gadecki, second mixed doubles Grand Slam title for Peers – coming back from a set down, what a moment, what a match

Peers and Gadecki struggled early on as Birrell and Smith won the opening set. Birrell and Smith took a 3-0 lead in the first set before closing it out in 34 minutes.

From the second set onwards, Peers and Gadecki turn their fortunes around. After winning the second set, the pair edged out their opponents in a 10-point tie-break. Peers and Gadecki also became the fourth pair from Australia to win the title at Melbourne Park in the Open Era.

Gadecki secured her first Grand Slam mixed doubles title, while Peers claimed his second, having previously won the US Open 2022 in the same category.