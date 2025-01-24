Novak Djokovic retired from the Australian Open 2025 men’s singles semi-final due to an injury.

He lost the first set 7-6 (7-5) to Alexander Zverev before deciding to retire. Djokovic had been struggling with a leg injury throughout the tournament and took a medical timeout in his previous match against Carlos Alcaraz. Zverev will now face the winner of the match between Jannik Sinner and Ben Shelton in the final.

Earlier in the match against Carlos Alcaraz, Djokovic faced issues with his left leg as he took a medical timeout after the opening set. He returned with his leg taped up and went on to beat Alcaraz in four sets. Later after the match, the 37-year-old Djokovic said that had he not won the second set, he would have retired.

Not how we wanted your campaign to end, @djokernole. Thank you for another wonderful Australian summer. Well played and best wishes for a speedy recovery.#AO2025 pic.twitter.com/d5VJ6YNBeN — #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 24, 2025

In the first set, Djokovic got three chances to break Zverev’s serve, but could not convert any of them. Zverev dominated him with eight aces and 24 winners, but Djokovic managed to hold his nerve and take the set into a tie-break.

At 6-6, it was even stevens before Djokovic lost the set after an unforced error. Djokovic was looking for his 11th title in the hard court major and his 100th win in the Australian Open, but the veteran has to wait for a year to achieve the landmarks.

“I played one of my best sets… and I won 7-5 in a tiebreak while he was injured! I don’t know… maybe Novak is too good for the sport!” 😂 @alexzverev.#AO2025 pic.twitter.com/WL0BdGmtMw — #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 24, 2025

Djokovic has had his fair share of trouble with injuries in the last 12 months. Last year at Roland Garros, he withdrew due to a right knee injury ahead of his quarterfinal match against Casper Ruud. He also missed the ATP Finals in Turin, Italy, due to an injury.

As far as Zverev is concerned, he advanced to his maiden final at Melbourne Park. In the summit clash to be held on Sunday, January 26, Zverev will be up against the winner of the second semi-final between World No.1 Jannik Sinner and USA’s Ben Shelton.

Back in 2020, Zverev lost to Dominic Thiem in the US Open final. Last year, it was Alcaraz who got the better of him in the grand finale of the French Open. Zverev will be looking to come out on the winning side in his third appearance in a final at Grand Slams.