Australian Open: Novak Djokovic beats Tommy Paul, Sets Up Final Showdown With Stefanos Tsitsipas

Novak Djokovic overcame a first-set wobble to dismantle the unseeded Tommy Paul, setting up a final against Stefanos Tsitsipas.

A 21-time Major winner Novak Djokovic has moved a win away from his tenth Australian Open crown. The Serb remained perfect in the semi-final encounters in Melbourne following a 7-5, 6-1, 6-2 triumph over the American Tommy Paul in two hours and 21 minutes.

Novak extended his record and reached the 33rd Major final, hoping to lift the 22nd title against Stefanos Tsitsipas on Sunday. Djokovic and Tsitsipas are yet to lose a match in 2023, and the winner of that clash will become world no.1 on Monday.