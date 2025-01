The Australian Open 2025 men’s doubles final is set to be a thrilling match.

Third seeds Simone Bolelli and Andrea Vavassori, who were finalists at AO 2024, will face reigning Wimbledon champions Harri Heliovaara and Henry Patten.

Bolelli and Vavassori secured their spot in the final by defeating Andre Goransson and Sem Verbeek, while Heliovaara and Patten overcame German fourth seeds Kevin Krawietz and Tim Puetz.

Both teams are eager to claim their first AO title together.