Madison Keys pulled off a stunning victory against World No.2 Iga Swiatek in the Australian Open 2025 women’s singles semi-final.

After losing the first set 5-7, Keys bounced back to win the next two sets 6-1 and 7-6 (10-8) in a thrilling match that lasted two hours and 35 minutes.

Swiatek struggled with her serve throughout the match, while Keys showed resilience and determination to secure her place in the final. Keys will face World No.1 Aryna Sabalenka in the final.

Rewriting her story: Madison Keys lost to Aryna Sabalenka in the 2023 US Open SF. After beating Swiatek today, she’ll have another chance to win her 1st Slam, against none other than Sabalenka.

Sabalenka and Keys are set to compete in the Australian Open Final, with Sabalenka leading their head-to-head record 4-1.

Sabalenka is aiming for her third consecutive Australian Open title, having a strong record of 3-1 in Grand Slam Finals.

Madison Keys is seeking her first Grand Slam title, returning to a Grand Slam final for the first time since 2017, with a current winning streak of 11 matches.