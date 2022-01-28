Australian Open: Daniil Medvedev beats Tsitsipas, to meet Rafa Nadal in final

US Open champion Daniil Medvedev defeated Greek fourth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas in four sets and will face Rafael Nadal in the Australian Open men’s singles final on Sunday.

The Russian tennis star, who won his maiden Grand Slam title at last year’s US Open, will face 20-time Grand Slam champion Rafael Nadal in Sunday’s final at the Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne.

In the other semifinal, Rafael Nadal, who stands one win away from a men’s record 21st Grand Slam title, outclassed Italian seventh seed Matteo Berrettini 6-3, 6-2, 3-6, 6-3 on Friday to reach the Australian Open final.

Medvedev, who denied Djokovic the 21st Grand Slam titles accolade, is hoping to become the first man in Open Era to win a second Grand Slam right after winning his first. Both Medvedev and Rafa are going for records as well.