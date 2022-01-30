Australian Open 2022: Rafael Nadal Scripts History, Wins 21st Grand Slam Title

Rafael Nadal won a historic 21st Grand Slam title on Sunday after beating Russian second seed Daniil Medvedev in the Australian Open final at the Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne.

The 35-year-old Spaniard surpassed Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic with his 2-6, 6-7 (5/7), 6-4, 6-4, 7-5 victory over a titanic 5hr 24min. Nadal became the first man to win 21 Grand Slam titles and the all-time greatest men’s major winner.

Daniil Medvedev took a a 6-2, 7-6 (5) lead in the Australian Open final against Rafael Nadal after the second set that was interrupted by a court invader and contained four service breaks.

Nadal was trying to serve for the set in the ninth game about 1 1/2 hours into the match and was facing a break point when a protester jumped from the stands into the playing arena at Medvedev’s end.

The U.S. Open champion clinched it on his first set point, on Nadal’s serve, with a backhand passing shot and then waved both arms up for the crowd seeking some support.