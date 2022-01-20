Australian Open
Australian Open 2022: Andy Murray eliminated after losing to Taro Daniel

By Haraprasad Das
Former World No. 1 Andy Murray has been eliminated from the Australian Open after losing to Japan’s Taro Daniel in the 2nd round on Thursday.

The British player who produced a below-par performance lost straight sets 6-4, 6-4, 6-4 to Taro who is ranked 120 in the world. The Japanese qualifier has reached the third round at the Grand Slam event for the first time.

28-year-old Daniel is the lowest-ranked player to have beaten the 3-time Grand Slam Champion who seemed to struggle in the 2nd round after registering a convincing win in his first match in Melbourne.

