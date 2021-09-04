Australian Man Breaks The longest Plank Record

New Delhi: Australia’s Daniel Scali has broken the record of the longest duration of time in the abdominal plank position with a record time of 9 hours 30 minutes and 1 second.

According to Guinness Book of World Records, Daniel has smashed the previous record of 8 hours 15 minutes and 15 seconds, set by ex-marine George Hood (USA) in February 2020, who was then 62 years old.

Reportedly, this feat is all of the extra appreciated contemplating Daniel has CRPS or advanced regional ache syndrome which is extra ache or irritation in his left arm attributable to damage.

Owing to the situation, his left arm is nearly in fixed ache, famous the web site. However, as an alternative of letting or not it’s, he has been continually figuring out to cope with the power ache and construct resilience.