Australian Jack Doohan to race for Alpine in 2025

Canberra: Australian racer Jack Doohan will join Alpine for the upcoming season, stepping up from his role as reserve driver, the Renault-owned Formula One team announced on Friday.

Doohan, the son of MotoGP legend Mick, will take over from French driver Esteban Ocon, who is poised to depart from Alpine after his contract in 2024.

“Jack is set to team up with the previously confirmed Pierre Gasly, forming our driver lineup for the next season. This marks the first time an Alpine Academy driver has been promoted to a race seat with our team,” stated Alpine.

“With Pierre and Jack, we have a mix of youth and experience that aligns with our vision for a prosperous future,” the team added.

Doohan, 21, who secured third place in Formula Two in 2023 and served as Alpine’s reserve driver this year, has participated in several F1 rookie practice sessions.

“I’m immensely thankful for the confidence and support of the team’s leadership,” expressed Doohan.

“With considerable work ahead to prepare, I’m committed to learning as much as possible to ensure I’m ready for this advancement.

“This is a thrilling time and a moment of pride for my family, and I’m eager to embrace it all while working diligently behind the scenes,” he continued.

In June, Alpine disclosed that Ocon, who had an on-track incident with teammate Gasly at the Monaco Grand Prix, would be exiting the team. Currently, Alpine holds the eighth position in the standings, with 11 points from 14 races.