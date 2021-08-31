Australian High Commissioner visits NALCO

Bhubaneswar: A high-level Australian delegation led by His Excellency Barry O’Farrell, High Commissioner of Australia to India, visited Navratna CPSE NALCO’s Corporate Office at Bhubaneswar today.

During the visit, the delegation interacted with Shri Sridhar Patra, CMD, NALCO and the members of NALCO’s management team.

NALCO, the leading manufacturer and exporter of Alumina and Aluminium under the Ministry of Mines, Govt. of India, apprised the Australian team about the various business activities of the company, spanning the entire value chain of Aluminium manufacturing, starting from Bauxite mining to production of world class aluminium end products.

The delegation from Australia highly appreciated the business operations of NALCO and expressed optimism at strengthening the Indo-Australian bilateral ties, particularly in the Mining, Energy and Minerals sector, with thrust on Aluminium. It is worth mentioning that NALCO is amongst the highest net foreign exchange earning CPSEs in the country and is recognized globally for its quality products.

Other members of the Australian delegation included Ms. Rowan Ainsworth, Consul General, Ms. Amy Keough, First Secretary, Australian High Commission and Mr. Partha Sen, Business Development Manager, Australian Trade & Investment Commission, Kolkata. Mr. Radhashyam Mahapatro, Director (HR) and Mr. M.P. Mishra, Director (Projects & Technical) and other senior officials of NALCO were present on the occasion.