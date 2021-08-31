Australian High Commission Lauds Odisha CM For Promoting Hockey

Bhubaneswar: Barry O’Farrell AO, High Commissioner of Australia to India, on Tuesday held a video conferencing with Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and lauded him for promoting national hockey teams. The meeting was held via video conferencing.

During the meeting, the High Commissioner praised the Chief Minister for his steps towards promoting the Indian hockey team and the way Odisha has led the way in improving hockey.

In the meeting, it was agreed that there is a wide potential for cooperation in trade and technology between Australia and India. In addition, the use of skilled human resources in Odisha was discussed.

The CM recalled the visit of the Australian team during the Hockey Worldcup in Odisha and praised the skills of the Australian hockey team. Both agreed to further co-operate between Odisha and Australia on creating various sports infrastructure in Odisha, providing better training, especially hockey.

The meeting also stressed the need for cooperation between Australia and Odisha in the field of mining research.