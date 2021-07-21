Australian Equestrian Provisionally Suspended From Tokyo Olympics

New Delhi: Australian showjumper Jamie Kermond was on Wednesday provisionally suspended from the Tokyo Olympics after testing positive for cocaine.

The governing body said Jamie Kermond returned a positive A-sample for a metabolite of cocaine following a test conducted by Sport Integrity Australia on June 26.

“Mr. Kermond is prohibited from participating in any WADA-compliant event, including the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, while the provisional suspension is in place,” Equestrian Australia said in a statement.

It said Kermond was banned from competing at the Tokyo Olympics but had the right to have his B-sample analyzed.

The 36-year-old Kermond was expected to make his Olympic debut at Tokyo.

According to reports, Kermond did not travel with the rest of the team when they flew to Tokyo on Tuesday.